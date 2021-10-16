Two North Bay men to stand trial in 2018 kidnap, rape of San Francisco woman waiting for ride-share car

Two North Bay men charged with kidnapping a woman off a San Francisco street and beating and raping her as they drove north to Sonoma will face a jury trial in January, a judge said Friday.

Christian Alejandro May Quintero, 27, of Sonoma and Fredi Analberto Lopez Flores, 36, of Novato have been in custody since their arrests in 2018, after the woman escaped from the car in Sonoma and sought help.

Quintero was being held at Sonoma County Jail on $4,650,000 bail, facing 21 felonies and 24 sentencing enhancements. Lopez Flores, charged with 17 felonies and 47 enhancements, was being held on $3,635,000 bail.

In Sonoma County Superior Court Friday, Lopez Flores’ attorney, Gabriel Quinnan, said the case can’t be resolved short of a trial. Both defendants withdrew their waivers for a speedy trial and asked for a trial date.

Judge Christopher Honigsberg ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to have their pretrial motions ready in mid-December and said jury selection would begin Jan. 4.

If convicted, the men face life prison sentences.

Investigators said the men forced the 24-year-old woman into their car in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, as she waited for a ride share car to take her to her San Francisco home.

They are alleged to have assaulted her in a black Dodge Magnum connected to Lopez Flores as they drove toward Sonoma and when they arrived there.

Extensive cellphone data and surveillance video from the Golden Gate Bridge and multiple businesses in San Francisco, Marin and Sonoma counties connected the men to the times and locations the woman reported being attacked, police said.

The woman was able to escape the car when it was parked in a strip mall along Fifth Street West. She flagged down a Safeway employee, who called 911 and stayed with her until help arrived.

After investigators identified the car associated with Lopez Flores, his friend Quintero became a suspect, officials said, and a search of Quintero’s Sonoma home linked him to the crime.

Police said at the time that the woman was a random victim and the men weren't connected to any car-hire company.

