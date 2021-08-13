Subscribe

Two outbuildings destroyed in rural Petaluma fire

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 13, 2021, 8:27AM
Updated 20 minutes ago

Crews from multiple fire agencies teamed up early Friday to put out a blaze in rural Petaluma before it spread into surrounding wildlands.

A structure fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. on Lila Lane off Old Adobe Road in east Petaluma near Adobe School.

Two outbuildings were destroyed and a third singed on an exterior wall.

“Fortunately it was able to be contained and kept to the two outbuildings,” said Andy Taylor, battalion chief for the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, which responded to the call.

The fire caused about $30,000 in structural damage, he added.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Other fire agencies assisting in the effort were CalFire, Schell Vista, Goldridge, Petaluma, Wilmar, Sonoma Valley and The Coast Guard at Two Rock.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette