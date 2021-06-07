Two pedestrians injured crossing Petaluma street

Two pedestrians were injured Monday – one had to be hospitalized – after they were hit by a vehicle as they crossed a Petaluma street, police said.

They were in a crosswalk on Sonoma Mountain Parkway near Ely Road when they were struck at about 11:40 a.m., Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said.

The southbound motorist “did not yield” and hit the pedestrians as he turned east onto Sonoma Mountain, Lyons said.

The lieutenant did not have any other information about the pedestrians or the driver. He said only that the pedestrians are female and the driver is a male.

Paramedics took one of the pedestrians to Petaluma Valley Hospital for moderate injuries, but the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and witnesses are being interviewed, Lyons said.

