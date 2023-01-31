The identities of two people killed in a Sebastopol house fire over the weekend were released Monday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

They were identified as Antonio Harless, 51, and Jennifer Coulter, 46. Sheriff’s officials said Harless’ driver’s license listed Santa Rosa as a residence and Coulter’s license stated Lucerne.

The 4:40 a.m. Sunday blaze in the Hessel area of Sebastopol destroyed an addition to a single-story home in the the 3900 block of Highway 116 South,

The origin of the blaze was in the front of the structure and it spread to the rear, where the two bodies were found, Battalion Chief Darrin DeCarli, with the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District told The Press Democrat on Sunday.

There were no signs of arson, DeCarli said. A cause is still under investigation.