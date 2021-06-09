Two people on a walk find dead body floating in Fresno canal

Almost a week after a woman fell into a canal in Fresno and had emergency crews searching for her but to no avail, her body surfaced Tuesday.

Fresno Police said two people were walking in the area of Fruit and Dakota when they noticed what appeared to be a dead body floating in the canal and immediately called for help.

Police soon after arrived around 3: 15 p.m. and confirmed a body had drifted between Fruit and West avenues near Ashlan Avenue.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed around 6:15 p.m. that the deceased person was in fact Fannie Chindapheth, the woman that search crews had been looking for.

The 38-year-old Fresno woman on June 2 had fallen into a canal near Millbrook and McKinley avenues, which is roughly 4 miles from where the dead body initially was spotted Tuesday.