Two people died of COVID-19 this month in Sonoma County, bringing the total of COVID-19 countywide deaths since the start of the pandemic to 528.

A man between the age of 75 and 85 who was up-to-date on his vaccinations, died Dec. 2 at a skilled nursing facility. The other victim, an unvaccinated man between 85 to 95 with an underlying health condition, died Dec. 4 after being hospitalized.

Before the two December cases, the last COVID-19 death had been reported on Nov. 27, said Matt Brown, a county spokesperson. As of Thursday, 42 people in the county were in the hospital with the virus.

Authorities say vaccinations are still the best tool for shielding yourself from the worst outcomes of the virus.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and 11 other Bay Area health officers released a set guidelines Friday for avoiding COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses this winter.

In those guidelines, experts recommend getting the flu shot and the updated omicron COVID booster, also known as the bivalent booster, which targets the omicron variant and the original 2020 virus. Both the flu and booster shot can be done in the same doctor’s visit, they said.

In most parts of the Bay Area, fewer than half of eligible people have received the updated omicron COVID booster.

Officials also recommend staying home if you are sick, masking indoors, getting tested before an indoor gathering or getting treatment if needed after you test positive for COVID.

Last week, Mase and other Bay Area health officials supported a regional recommendation for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as flu and COVID-19 case rates have been increasing.

The county’s case rate as of Monday was 15.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, according to the county’s COVID-19 case data site. COVID-19 test positivity was at 10.9%. During the surge at the beginning of the year, unvaccinated residents saw 557.1 new cases a day per 100,000 residents and vaccinated residents saw 212.8 per day.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.