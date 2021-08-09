Two people stabbed in downtown Petaluma, police say

Two people were stabbed in downtown Petaluma Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officials suspect that the stabbing took place on the 100 block of Kentucky Street between 2 and 3:30 a.m.

Four men approached and attacked two victims who were waiting for a ride outside, officials said.

Then, the victims fled and shortly thereafter realized they had been stabbed.

Officers contacted the two victims at the hospital who reported “being stabbed on Kentucky Street sometime after the bars had closed,” officials said in a news release.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as four men, one wearing a beanie, authorities said.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation can contact Petaluma police at (707)-778-4372.

