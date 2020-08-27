Two quakes shake Willits and Ukiah

A small earthquake shook Ukiah and Willits early Thursday morning.

At 1:48 a.m., a magnitude 3.5 quake was centered in the Laughlin Range in Mendocino County.

The epicenter was about 7 miles east-southeast of Willits and 14 miles north of Ukiah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage or injuries were reported from the quake, which occurred about 5 miles deep.

A smaller magnitude 2.8 quake, struck at 12:17 a.m. about 1,000 feet north, the USGS reported.