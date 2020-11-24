Two Santa Rosa men arrested on suspicion of stealing a dozen packages from homes

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of stealing a dozen packages from in front of homes in Windsor and Santa Rosa.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night, a Windsor resident reported that the suspects were snatching deliveries while driving a red minivan in the southwest area of the town, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the holiday season approaches, residents should be on guard against package theft, said Misti Wood, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Once deputies located the minivan, a high-speed chase ensued, ending when the minivan hit a tree at Shiloh and Windsor roads. The passenger attempted to flee the crash, but deputies detained him after a short foot pursuit. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver, Ramon Arroyo-Collado, 30, was booked on six felony counts related to the alleged package thefts and on suspicion of stealing the miniivan, Wood said. Arroyo-Collado was held on $631,000 bail for those charges combined with others from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The additional charges, which do not appear related to the package theft and were added after Arroyo-Collado was in custody, include domestic violence, stalking, kidnapping, violation of a restraining order, false imprisonment and assault with deadly weapon, according to the Santa Rosa police.

The passenger in the minivan, Anderson Lopez-Padilla, 25, was booked on four felony counts related to the alleged package and vehicle thefts as well as one misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest. He was held without bail due to a parole violation.

The sheriff’s office is in the process of returning the stolen packages to residents, Wood said.

Wood recommended residents ask a trusted neighbor to accept a holiday package if they’re not able to receive it. Otherwise, people should send deliveries to a post office box or other secure pick-up location, install surveillance cameras or join neighborhood watch groups.

“Because it’s a crime of opportunity, you want to take away that opportunity,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian