Two missing Sebastopol-area boys found safe

Two boys reported missing from the Sebastopol area Wednesday morning have been found safe, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The boys, 8 and 9 years old, had been last seen around 8 a.m. in the area of Hurlbut Avenue and Joyce Drive.

At about 12:20 p.m., the sheriff announced the boys were found.

“A resident called us when she saw them,“ the office said in a Facebook post.

Both boys are “fine,” the post said.

Officials did not specify where the boys had been found.

Joshua is described as a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray jacket with orange lining.

Seth is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket.

