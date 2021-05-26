Two missing Sebastopol-area boys found safe
Two boys reported missing from the Sebastopol area Wednesday morning have been found safe, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The boys, 8 and 9 years old, had been last seen around 8 a.m. in the area of Hurlbut Avenue and Joyce Drive.
At about 12:20 p.m., the sheriff announced the boys were found.
“A resident called us when she saw them,“ the office said in a Facebook post.
Both boys are “fine,” the post said.
Officials did not specify where the boys had been found.
Joshua is described as a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray jacket with orange lining.
Seth is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
