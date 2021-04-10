Two Sebastopol health fairs for firefighters imperiled by flames and what they release into the air

When you need help, perhaps in the worst way, there’s pretty much nothing firefighters won’t do for you. But good luck getting them to let you do anything for them.

Given firefighters’ propensity for stoic selflessness, the hosts of an innovative, free health and wellness clinic that took place Friday and Saturday outside Sebastopol were thrilled that about 35 firefighters from 16 fire companies availed themselves of the restorative pampering.

Guests of the holistic spa days all were Sonoma County firefighters. The people who organized it invited volunteer firefighters because they are less likely than their paid counterparts to have access to the protective gear, services and decontamination equipment that can reduce their exposure to toxins that can cause cancer and other serious, even life-threatening maladies.

The two clinics were paid for with dollars donated by a group of neighbors of the Melita Road/Sonoma Highway area near Oakmont grateful for all that firefighters did to defend their homes from the Glass fire. The neighbors kicked in $4,350 and gave it to the nonprofit Volunteer Fire Foundation, created by Santa Rosa’s Jacqui Jorgeson.

The firefighters who accepted invitations to the health-wellness event, set up at the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District station on Watertrough Road, found a plethora of healthful offerings: nebulizer treatment for their lungs, massage, acupuncture, chiropractic, IV infusions for detox and immunity, and private nutrition consultations.

Over the two days, the participating firefighters took advantage of about 125 individual treatments.

Partnering in the clinics with the Volunteer Fire Foundation and the funding residents of the Melita Meadows area were practitioners with the region’s Integrative Healers Action Network.

The clinics were conceived to further the mission of the Volunteer Fire Foundation, founded by Jorgeson to improve the protection and safety of unpaid and sometimes under-equipped Sonoma County firefighters.

Last fall, Jorgeson, her helpers and financial supporters began dispensing cooking-and-comfort kits to the 60 Sonoma County fire companies that rely to some degree on volunteers. The kits feature cooler bags, Jetboil portable stoves with coffee makers, dehydrated meals, Krave beef jerky, cans of Yerba Mate, and other essentials and treats.

Believing the sauna therapy can be useful in releasing toxins stored in fat tissues, the Volunteer Fire Foundation more recently purchased a sauna that is located at the Graton Fire Department station on Gravenstein Highway North and can be used by volunteer firefighters from throughout west Sonoma County.

There’s more on the Volunteer Fire Foundation at its website, volunteerfire.org.

Money donated by the homeowners on Melita Road will allow the Volunteer Firefighter Association to host in the future two more health and wellness clinics.