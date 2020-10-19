Two sent to hospital in crash near Timber Cove

Two people were hospitalized with moderate injuries after a car struck several trees and ended up in an embankment near Timber Cove late Sunday night, according to Timber Cove fire officials.

At least three helicopters were deployed around 11:30 p.m. to the remote coastal forests along Timber Cove Road, about one-half mile from Seaview Road, where a vehicle drove off the road and crashed.

Two of the occupants were taken by air to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, and a third person declined medical treatment for minor injuries, said Timber Cove Fire Chief Erich Lynn.

Additional details about the vehicle and the cause of the crash, as well as the status of the occupants, was not available Monday morning.

Firefighters initially struggled to locate the occupants, and spent multiple hours searching the area.

They were taken in separate groups by at least two well-intended drivers to nearby properties where they could use landlines to call and wait for help, Lynn said.

But fire and medical personnel had a hard time finding them because of that, and had to go door-to-door and canvass the terrain using infrared scanners to figure out where they ended up, Lynn said.

“The good Samaritans do it out here because cellphones don’t work,” he said. “You can’t call anything from where you are. There’s so much confusion. If cellphones worked, it’d be a different ballgame.”

Firefighters from Monte Rio and Fort Ross, California Highway Patrol and REACH Medical all provided support.

This story will be updated.

