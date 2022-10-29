Subscribe

2 seriously injured in Friday night shooting near Mission Boulevard in east Santa Rosa

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2022, 9:26AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Two people were shot and left with life-threatening injuries in east Santa Rosa as a result of a Friday night argument and fight, police said.

Police were alerted to the crime shortly before 9 p.m. when one injured person was reported in the area of Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard with at least one serious gunshot wound.

Officers were tending to that person when a second victim was located in the 4600 block of Quigg Drive, a residential street that runs east from Mission Drive, behind Walgreens and the Union Hotel, parallel to Santa Rosa Creek, police said.

The victims told police the shooting occurred there. Detectives are still investigating the motive and further details, authorities said. No new information was available Saturday morning.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No information about them has been released because of the violent nature of the crime, police said.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party through the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette