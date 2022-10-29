Two people were shot and left with life-threatening injuries in east Santa Rosa as a result of a Friday night argument and fight, police said.

Police were alerted to the crime shortly before 9 p.m. when one injured person was reported in the area of Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard with at least one serious gunshot wound.

Officers were tending to that person when a second victim was located in the 4600 block of Quigg Drive, a residential street that runs east from Mission Drive, behind Walgreens and the Union Hotel, parallel to Santa Rosa Creek, police said.

The victims told police the shooting occurred there. Detectives are still investigating the motive and further details, authorities said. No new information was available Saturday morning.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No information about them has been released because of the violent nature of the crime, police said.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party through the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

This is a developing story.

