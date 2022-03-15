Two sides in Cotati-Rohnert Park strike to resume talks after third day of walkout

Day Three of the teacher strike in Cotati-Rohnert Park unfolded much like the first two: with picket lines and chants, but no negotiations between the educators’ union and the school district to reach a deal over pay.

But the two sides had one note of progress to report at the end of the day.

The parties were planning to return to the table either Monday night or Tuesday morning to resume negotiations, assisted by a mediator who worked with them in the fall.

“He should be able to push on both sides to settle, and his goal is to make sure we can walk away with a settlement,” Denise Tranfaglia, president of the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, said of the state mediator. “But it’s got to be fair to everybody.”

If the parties reach a tentative agreement, it would signal the end of the largest teacher strike to hit Sonoma County in five years. If not, the strike will continue further into final week before Spring Break, extending a labor action involving more than 300 teachers in a district of about 6,000 students. Classrooms have been largely emptied during the walkout.

“I’m glad that there’s reaching out and an opportunity to talk,” said Superintendent Mayra Perez. “I think it’s really important that we get to the table, and I hope its collaborative.”

Action on the picket lines Monday was perhaps the liveliest yet, as hundreds of community members joined teachers in an afternoon rally and march on Rohnert Park Expressway to the Highway 101 overpass and back. It was a highly visible day of protest, with mounting calls for the school board to reach a deal.

Tranfaglia described the day as “amazing … To have everybody come together and still be hopeful and still be determined in making sure that teachers are reprioritized.”

The district and teachers’ union have been locked in a dispute over pay raises while bargaining for a three-year agreement.

The Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, which represents about 320 teachers, counselors, school psychologists and nurses, has demanded a three-year deal with a 6% increase this year, 5% next year and 3.6% in 2023-2024. Those figures were pulled from an independent fact-finder’s recommendations, published March 3.

But the district has held equally firm on offering instead 3% ongoing wage increases and a 3% bonus for the first year of the agreement. Officials say the district can’t afford to provide those raises to teachers, as well as the other two classified employee unions and administrators, without the district going into deficit as soon as next school year.

School board President Joe Cimino broke his public silence on the matter Monday, describing a deluge of emails, text messages and phone calls that he’s received in the past week about the pay dispute.

Cimino said he’s heard from union officials and members, parents, and former colleagues of his in the construction trades. He works as a project manager with a local electrical contractor.

“This is a very horrible thing, this strike,” Cimino said. “It’s very emotional and it’s draining on everyone in the community.”

But he said he remains concerned about the district’s inability to offer all three unions in the district the raise sought by teachers, citing projections by district officials it could lead to a multimillion dollar deficit, starting as soon as next school year.

“I have to think (about) the biggest picture,” Cimino said. “Being in a union is about taking care of everyone, and making sure everyone from the bottom is brought up. And I think me looking at those people to make sure there’s enough money for them to have a raise that they deserve, is about being a good union person.”

Cimino plans not to run for his seat in the November election, he said. Butt even so, he remains firm in his conviction about keeping the budget balanced.

“I could easily say, ‘Sounds good, I’m gone, and someone else can figure it out,’” Cimino said. “I still feel strongly that that’s not the right thing to do.”

The union and district officials disagree over the district’s financial projections. The union has circulated information from the district’s financial statements contending the district has underestimated its revenues in past years and is continuing to do so for the future.

But the district will still need to plan for unexpected expenses, Cimino said. Perez, meanwhile, defended the district’s spending priorities, such as its above-average spending on contracts. Cotati-Rohnert Park has outsourced certain services such as busing and mental health support services, she said.

“I think there’s not always an understanding of the details,” she said.

Arguments about the budget will be heard in public session during a Tuesday night board meeting, when the board will vote on the second interim budget report. As they have for the past several months, teachers plan to hold another protest before the meeting.

But their labor group also wants to step back and hear from community members during the meeting, Tranfaglia said.

The number of students in class ticked up Monday, to 860 students, a high mark of about 14% during the strike.

Perez said she expected the increase and anticipates more students returning to campus in the coming days.

“People need their kids in school,” she said. “In Rohnert Park and Cotati, families need to have the schools open so they’re able to provide for their families.”

