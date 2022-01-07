Two Sonoma County restaurants among finalists for The Best Toilet Award of the Bay

Two restaurants in Sonoma County are being recognized for having some of the Bay Area’s best bathrooms.

Layla at Macarthur Place, a Mediterranean restaurant in Sonoma, and Sweet T’s Restaurant and Bar, which serves Southern fare in Windsor, are among 14 finalists selected for The Best Toilet Award of the Bay.

Created by Napa Valley brothers and culinary students Justin and Jonathan Hoong, the contest’s goal is to recognize hospitality workers and encourage good hygiene practices.

A committee selected the top nominees, which included a park, a senior center, coffee shops and restaurants in the nine Bay Area counties. Napa’s Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill and Yountville’s Bouchon Bistro also are among the nominees.

Now, residents can vote at thetoilet.org/finalists to choose one winner for each of the contest’s six category — best cleanliness, best creativity, best family-friendly, best of five senses, best of positivity and best of Napa Valley.

The winners and prizes both will be announced Feb. 4, 2022. Recipients will receive their prizes on Feb. 18, Justin Hoong said.

The Best Toilet Award of the Bay also raises awareness for Open Restaurant Help Lives, which the Hoongs founded to establish a restaurant that hires retirees and students.

“We are working towards creating a professional, full-service restaurant where food industry retirees and students can work together — and earn salaries,” Hoong told The Press Democrat in October. “We are excited to bring more people and opportunities into the culinary field, and ultimately to serve the community.”