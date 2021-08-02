Two suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested in Petaluma

Petaluma police arrested two people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter over the weekend.

A woman called police around 11 a.m. on Saturday to report that the catalytic converter had just been stolen from underneath her car on Clegg Court, Petaluma police said in a Facebook post. She described the car that the suspected thieves were driving.

The woman called back after a few minutes and said she spotted the car near Petaluma Boulevard North and Magnolia Avenue.

Police stopped the car and found a catalytic converter inside, along with battery-powered saws, hand tools, floor jacks and suspected methamphetamine, police said.

The driver, Brezjana Wilson, 26, of Petaluma and her passenger, Daveion Lyons, 35, of Oakland were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, consipracy and possession of a suspected controlled substance, police said.

“Officers brought the catalytic converter back to the victim confirming it was a match to her vehicle and both suspects provided statements confirming their involvement in the theft,” police said in the post.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.