Two teenagers were arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the South Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, police said.

Investigators believe the victim in the shooting, a 17-year-old boy whose injuries were not life threatening and has been released from hospital, was targeted in a gang-related attack, police said in a news release.

The shooting took place in the 600 block of Aston Avenue, where police responded to a reported shooting at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said that two suspects fled eastbound on Aston Avenue before police arrived, accordting to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brandon Matthies.

Police found multiple spent shell casings in the road where the shooting was reported to have occurred, but neither suspects nor victims were found, Matthies said.

But as the investigation got underway, officers were told that the victim was being taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Matthies said.

Police dispatch traffic at the time indicated he had been shot in the leg.

Police contacted the victim, who was in stable condition, at the hospital. His identity is being withheld because of the nature of the crime and his age, Matthies said.

Detectives who took over the investigation “were able to determine the shooting was gang-related” and used surveillance video to identify two suspects: Ramiro Maldonado, 19, of Petaluma, and a 17-year-old Santa Rosa male who was on felony probation for a previous gang-related shooting, Matthies said.

Thursday at about 2:15 p.m., after search and arrest warrants were served, Santa Rosa SWAT officers arrested both Maldonado and the 17-year-old at a home in the 6000 block of Petersen Road in Petaluma, Matthies said. He said a search of the home turned up evidence linking the two to the Aston Avenue shooting.

Police did not specify what was found in the search.

Maldonado was booked in Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, and promoting criminal street gang activity. The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, promoting criminal street gang activity, and violating juvenile probation, Matthies said.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information can contact the violent crimes investigations unit at 707-543-3595 or can leave information on the police department’s tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay