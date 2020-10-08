Two suspects arrested after gunfire hits home in south Santa Rosa

Authorities arrested two suspects Tuesday after early morning gunfire hit a house on the outskirts of south Santa Rosa.

Cody Dawe, a 31-year-old man from Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, false imprisonment and making death threats, among other crimes, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia. Dawe was being held in county jail without bail.

Melvin Bjork, a 38-year-old man from Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, kidnapping and making death threats. Bjork was being held on $100,000 bail.

Gunfire was reported to Sonoma County deputies at 6:04 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Moorland Avenue near West Robles Avenue, Valencia said.

Valencia said it was still unclear if anyone in the house had been struck by the gunshots. On Tuesday, authorities described the shooting as a suspected case of attempted murder.

“There’s still a lot of missing information and pieces of the puzzle we’re trying to piece together,” he said.

Valencia declined to provide more information about what led up to the gunfire or any details about additional potential suspects. Doing so, he said, would jeopardize an ongoing investigation by the violent crimes unit.

