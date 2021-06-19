Two teens arrested when found parked by Lake Mendocino with a loaded gun, drugs

Two Mendocino County teens were arrested after they were found parked at a Lake Mendocino boat ramp in Ukiah on Friday with drugs and a loaded gun, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Charges of possessing nitrous oxide and falsely identifying himself to a peace officer were filed against Brian Sanchez, 19, of Ukiah, and he was released. A 17-year-old from Covelo, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was booked into Mendocino County on charges of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm when he was not the registered owner, falsely identifying himself to a peace officer and possessing nitrous oxide.

When a sheriff’s deputy first contacted the suspects sitting in a car at 9:35 a.m., they gave false names, authorities said. A search of their vehicle and clothing turned up a half-ounce of suspected cocaine in one baggie and a gram of suspected heroin in another baggie in the pants pocket of the 17-year-old, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the glove box as well as a nitrous oxide canister.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.