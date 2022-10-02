Two teens killed, two others injured during shooting at birthday party in Oakland

Two teen boys were killed and two others were injured when gunfire erupted at a birthday party for a 17-year-old girl Saturday night in Oakland, authorities said.

The teens – all of whom were Berkeley residents – were shot at about 9:45 p.m. at a rented house in the 900 block of Apgar Street in North Oakland, on a residential street that runs between Market Street and West MacArthur Boulevard, authorities said.

The party had been going for two or three hours when someone entered the house and began shooting, authorities said. Two teenagers – ages 15 and 17 – were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Two other teen boys, ages 15 and 16, were found outside of the house and taken to a hospital. They are expected to live. Police said that all the victims knew each other and some of them may be related.

A couple of dozen teens were at the party when the gunfire rang out, authorities said. A motive for the shooting remains unclear, and no arrests have been announced.

A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting. Anyone with information can call Oakland police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950, or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

