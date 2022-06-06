Subscribe

Chong: Two-thirds of Santa Rosa Junior College classes to be in person in fall

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2022, 2:07PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Two-thirds of classes at the Santa Rosa Junior College will be available in person next fall, a reversal from campus mandates that have made remote learning the norm during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Frank Chong, the community college’s president, made the announcement on Monday during the President’s Address to the Community event at the school’s Santa Rosa campus.

Most courses at the college have been taught online amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chong said ahead of his address.

“Let me be clear, we are open and we will be back better than ever,” Chong told attendees.

The event marked the return of a campus tradition at the Santa Rosa Junior College. The presidential address event has been canceled since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

