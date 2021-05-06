Two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to Sonoma County students, their families

Two upcoming clinics are providing COVID-19 vaccines to Sonoma County students age 16 and older and their families, according to a news release from the Sonoma County Office of Education.

One will be held Saturday from 2 - 6 p.m. at Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave. in Santa Rosa. The other is slated for May 12 from 3 - 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway in Sonoma.

The Office of Education partnered with Safeway, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services and local school districts to host the clinics, which will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

“Being vaccinated is one of the best ways students can enjoy the academic and extracurricular aspects of school while protecting themselves, their families and their friends,” said Sonoma County Superintendent of Education Steve Herrington in the release.

Although people who register in advance will be prioritized, walk-ins also will be accepted. Students and their families are asked to bring photo identification, but those without ID will still be able to receive the vaccine.

The shot is free and no insurance is necessary to get the vaccine.

There will be Spanish translators at both clinics.

Students younger than 18 either will need to bring a parent or guardian or a written consent form, which can be printed from the online registration site.

Go here to register for the clinic at Elsie Allen High School and here to register for the clinic at Sonoma Valley High School.

For more information, visit scoe.org/pub/htdocs/school_staff_immunization.html