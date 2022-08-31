UN says China may have committed ‘crimes against humanity’ in Xinjiang

GENEVA — In a long-awaited report released Wednesday, the United Nations’ human rights office accused China of actions that “may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity,” in its mass detention of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in its far western region of Xinjiang.

The assessment was released shortly before midnight in Geneva and minutes before Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, was set to leave office.

The release ended a nearly yearlong delay that had exposed Bachelet and her office to fierce pushback by rights groups, activists and others who had accused her of kowtowing to Beijing, which had sought to block the report.

“It is an unprecedented challenge to Beijing’s lies and horrific treatment of Uyghurs,” said Sophie Richardson, the China director for Human Rights Watch. “The high commissioner’s damning findings explain why the Chinese government fought tooth and nail to prevent the publication of her Xinjiang report, which lays bare China’s sweeping rights abuses.”

She added, “The United Nations Human Rights Council should use the report to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity targeting the Uyghurs and others — and hold those responsible to account.”

The report does not appear to use the word “genocide,” a designation applied by the United States and by an unofficial tribunal in Britain last year. But it generally treats as credible rights groups’ and activists claims that China has detained Uyghurs, Kazakhs and others, often for having overseas ties or for expressing religious faith. The report said, however, that the U.N. agency “is not in a position to confirm estimates of total numbers of individuals affected by the VETC system,” referring to the so-called Vocational Education and Training Center.

When news of the detentions began trickling out, Chinese authorities at first denied the detention campaign but later said they were teaching basic job and language skills to bolster employment and prevent radicalism.

Former detainees, however, have described physical abuse, mistreatment and hours of indoctrination in Communist Party ideology. Some of those held have included successful artists, scholars, businesspeople and other community leaders who had no need for job training.

The report said allegations of sexual and gender-based violence, including of rape, “appear credible and would in themselves amount to acts of torture or other forms of ill-treatment.”