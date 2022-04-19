U.S., California see a rising tally of lonely deaths on the streets

SANTA MONICA — Their bodies were found on public benches, lying next to bike paths, crumpled under freeway overpasses and stranded on the sun-drenched beach. Across Los Angeles County last year, the unsheltered died in record numbers, an average of five homeless deaths a day, most in plain view of the world around them.

Two hundred eighty-seven homeless people took their last breath on the sidewalk, 24 died in alleys and 72 were found on the pavement, according to data from the county coroner. They were a small fraction of the thousands of homeless people across the country who die each year.

“It’s like a wartime death toll in places where there is no war,” said Maria Raven, an emergency room doctor in San Francisco who co-wrote a study about homeless deaths.

An epidemic of deaths on the streets of American cities has accelerated as the homeless population has aged and the cumulative toll of living and sleeping outdoors has shortened lives. The wider availability of fentanyl, a particularly fast-acting and dangerous drug, has been a major cause of the rising death toll, but many homeless people are dying young of treatable chronic illnesses such as heart disease.

More than ever, it has become deadly to be homeless in America, especially for men in their 50s and 60s, who typically make up the largest cohort of despair. In many cities, the number of homeless deaths doubled during the pandemic, a time when seeking medical care became more difficult, when housing costs continued to rise and when public health authorities were preoccupied with combating the coronavirus.

Austin, Texas. Denver. Indianapolis. Nashville, Tennessee. Salt Lake City. These are some of the cities where officials and homeless advocates have said they have been alarmed by the rising number of deaths.

But the crisis is most acute in California, where about 1 in 4 of the nation’s 500,000 homeless people lives.

A small tent on a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles, Feb. 25, 2022. Of the nearly 2,000 homeless people who died in Los Angeles County last year, 383 died on the city’s streets, alleys and sidewalks, according to the coroner. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

The process of tallying homeless deaths is painstaking, involving the cross-referencing of homeless databases and death reports. But based on data from the handful of California’s 58 counties that report homeless deaths, experts said 4,800 is a conservative estimate for last year.

In Los Angeles County, the homeless population grew by 50% from 2015 to 2020. Homeless deaths have grown at a far faster rate, an increase of about 200% during the same period to nearly 2,000 deaths in the county last year.

“These are profoundly lonely deaths,” said David Modersbach, who led the first public study of homeless deaths in Alameda County across the Bay from San Francisco.

In some cases, bodies are left undiscovered for hours. Others are unclaimed at the morgue despite efforts to reach family members. In San Francisco, where people sleeping in cardboard boxes, tents and other makeshift shelters are a common sight, the body of a homeless man who died on a traffic median last spring lay for more than 12 hours before being retrieved. “Guy lay dead here & no one noticed,” said a cardboard sign left at the scene.

Those who sleep on the streets speak of the wear that it imposes on the body, of several untreated illnesses and of the loneliness of being surrounded by pedestrians who ignore you.

Billy, a metal worker and carpenter from New Jersey who now sleeps in the narrow alleys behind Venice Beach in Los Angeles, constantly feels the reminders of his previous jobs. At 50, he has chronic pain from an accident while trimming trees, treating it with a jumbo-size bottle of Aleve he keeps in his backpack.

He has overdosed twice from heroin, revived both times with the drug naloxone, and has watched as friends have disappeared around him.

“I can name 30 or 40 people who have died of overdoses, and most of them were in my demographic,” said Billy, who did not want his last name published because he said it would embarrass his three grown children.

A study by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health found that homeless people are 35 times as likely as the general population to die of a drug or alcohol overdose. They are also four times as likely to die of heart disease, 16 times as likely to die in a car crash, 14 times as likely to be murdered and eight times as likely to die of suicide.

A homeless encampment along Glendale Boulevard within the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 6, 2022. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

California, flush with cash from pandemic budget surpluses, has poured record amounts of money into combating homelessness. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $12 billion homelessness package last year that included funds to construct 42,000 new housing units.