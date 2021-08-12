US Census Bureau to release local-level population counts Thursday morning

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday morning is scheduled to release detailed population data from its 2020 census count, giving Americans the first look at how the demographics of the country, states, counties, cities and neighborhoods have changed in the past 10 years.

The data, which will be used by state legislatures and local governments to redraw political districts for the next decade, will include local level 2020 census results on population change, race, ethnicity, voting age population and housing occupancy status.

For Sonoma County, the data is expected to reveal one of the slowest population growths in the Bay Area since 2010, when the county’s residents numbered 483,878. The Census Bureau’s annual population estimates between 2010 and 2019 show a growth of only 2.2%.

But what the 2020 Census numbers will not show is the magnitude of population loss in Sonoma County since 2017, the year of the Tubbs fire, when there were more than 500,000 residents. Local economists, politicians and demographers attribute the decline not only to repeated wildfires, but also to the drought, an ever-increasing cost of housing, and the pandemic.

The 2020 redistricting census data will be released to the public following a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. local time. To view the press conference, visit: www.census.gov/newsroom/census-live.html.

