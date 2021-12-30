Uber driver stabbed near Windsor on Christmas Day recounts harrowing attack

The 20-minute Uber ride through Santa Rosa was mostly silent, until the man in the back seat sunk a kitchen knife into the driver’s neck.

“Why are you doing this?” the 49-year-old driver said, breaking the silence as he spun around and grabbed the 8-inch blade with his left hand, which was covered by a fingerless leather glove.

“I don’t want to,” he remembers the man saying as they wrestled for control of the knife.

The attack was “the scariest and most horrific thing in my life,” said the driver, a Santa Rosa resident who asked that his name be withheld in order for him to continue driving for Uber without being recognized by future clients.

He told The Press Democrat that it was “a random incident and not a robbery. His intentions were to kill me and he had planned it out very carefully.”

The driver was stabbed twice in the right side of his neck and once in his left elbow during the attack, which happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 near the entrance to Shiloh Ranch Regional Park.

The park, nestled between Windsor and Mark West Springs north of Santa Rosa, was where the rider had set his drop off location.

Authorities on Monday arrested a 19-year-old Santa Rosa man, Tristan Hardin, in connection with the attack. He is suspected of attempted murder.

Hardin’s mother, Cloverdale resident Marcy Madson, told The Press Democrat that her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia shortly after his 18th birthday, and he has since been admitted to hospitals roughly 15 times for mental health reasons. The last time he was hospitalized was about a week before the Christmas Uber ride, she said.

Madson said she has repeatedly urged judges to require that her son be held in treatment centers following his hospitalizations, but he has been continually released.

“My heart breaks for the man that this happened to,“ she said in a phone interview on Thursday. ”This should not have happened.“

Madson said she hasn’t spoken with her son since he was arrested, but his county-appointed social worker told her that “he doesn’t remember what happened, that he doesn’t believe that he did that.”

Hardin is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office, according to Public Defender Brian Morris.

“At this very preliminary stage of the case, we are reviewing police reports and other relevant evidence available to us,” Morris said Thursday in an email.

The Uber ride on Christmas started at about 6 p.m., when the driver said he picked up his client in front of Tamayo Village at 1700 Yulupa Ave. in Santa Rosa, a center that provides affordable housing and optional case management for former foster children and young adults who would otherwise be homeless, according to its website.

Madson said her son has lived at the center for about two months. A spokeswoman for Tamayo Village said the facility does not disclose the identity of its residents.

As the rider approached the car, he crossed behind it to sit on the driver’s side of the back seat, which the driver found odd because there was more leg room on the passenger side.

“In hindsight, that was a giant red flag,” he said. “I did think something about it at that moment, but I was just trusting.”

He asked the rider how he was doing, and the man “sort of grunted” in response.

“Then he just was quiet, so I didn’t push it,” he said. “It’s not unusual for people to not talk.”

When they arrived in front of a closed gate at the park entrance some 20 minutes later, the driver realized, for a fraction of a second, that something was wrong before he felt the knife in his neck.

“I was like, wait, what are we doing at this gate?“ he remembers thinking. ”And right at that moment is when he exploded forward and started the stabbing.“

After catching hold of the blade, the driver recounted, “I sank my teeth as fiercely as I have ever done into his fingers holding the knife and with the most intensity I've ever possessed I said to him, ‘You're done. You're finished here.’”

Clutching the blade, he snapped it off the knife handle. Then, he said, his passenger dropped the handle, got out of the car and disappeared into the dark.

The driver covered the wounds on his neck with his right hand and steered with his left. He called 911 and a dispatcher urged him to pull over, but he opted to continue on his own to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital on Mark West Springs Road, about 3 miles from where he was stabbed.

He parked in an area where ambulances drop off patients at the hospital and a paramedic rushed to his aid, heaving him onto a stretcher and wheeling him into the emergency department.

Four hours later, his cuts had been cleaned and stitched up and he returned home.

A circus performer who started driving for Uber in late October, the driver said his juggling skills gave him an advantage in fighting back against his attacker.

In one of his acts, he escapes from a straitjacket. In another, he juggles two apples and a chainsaw that’s turned on, biting the apples as he catches them.

“As a juggler, you have really tuned reflexes,“ he said. ”So when that knife was coming at me, it was in slow motion for me. I could see its trajectory.“

Following the attack, he said he hopes his experience will help raise awareness about the need for better access to treatment for people with mental health disorders.

“People with mental heath issues need to get the help they need sooner than later,” he said.

