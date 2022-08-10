UC admits record number of Californians and far fewer out-of-state students

In a revised playbook guiding University of California admissions, the system's nine undergraduate campuses accepted a record number of California first-year students for fall 2022, while significantly narrowing entry to out-of-state and international applicants amid widespread demands to preserve coveted seats for state residents, according to preliminary data released Wednesday.

The UC system admitted 85,268 California first-year applicants — a 1.2% increase of 1,045 students over last year. Offers to out-of-state applicants declined by 19%, or 5,359 students, and those to international students decreased by 12.2%, or 2,442 students.

Campuses also set records for diversity, as students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups increased to 43.8% of the admitted first-year class. For the third straight year, Latinos were the largest ethnic group at 37.3%, followed by Asian Americans at 35%, Black students at 5.7%, and whites at 18.6%. Overall, both applications and admission offers increased for Latino, Asian American, Black and Native American students and declined among whites and Pacific Islanders.

"The University's enduring dedication to California's young people and its partnership with the state continue to attract unprecedented numbers of talented Golden State students," UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement. "It is our privilege to be able to offer admission to the state's largest-ever class of California students."

The rollback in out-of-state and international students represents a significant policy shift years in the making. The public research university system began aggressively recruiting and enrolling higher-paying nonresident students as a source of additional tuition revenue after the 2008 recession when the state slashed its UC funding by one-third.

UCLA and UC Berkeley, for instance, increased the share of nonresidents among undergraduates from about 9.5% in fall 2008 to about 24% in 2021.

The growing number of nonresident students sparked a public outcry and a 2016 state audit, which found that UC admission practices were harming California students. UC sharply disagreed, arguing that the extra nonresident tuition dollars allowed it to pay for more California students and that state budget cuts had forced its hand. Eventually, the state economy recovered, funding for higher education began to rebound, and state elected leaders made clear that UC should boost California student enrollment as their constituents were demanding.

This year, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature provided $82.5 million to enroll an additional 5,632 California students in 2022 and 2023. That includes $31 million to replace 902 nonresidents with in-state students at UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego — funding set for annual renewal over at least four more years.

UC admission directors hail the growing access to California students but also note that those from other states and countries greatly enrich the learning and social environment for all.

"It's important that we do all we can to ensure that California residents have access to a UC campus," said Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, UCLA vice provost for enrollment management. "But having students learn in classrooms that resemble the state, nation and world enhances their educational experience. It's a tough balancing act."

UCLA drew 91,544 first-year applications from California residents for fall 2022, as the campus and UC system shattered their own previous records. The Westwood campus admitted 8,423 of those applicants, an increase of only 54 over last year, but plans to enroll an additional 400 first-year students and about 400 more transfer students. Because more students offered admission are accepting it — about 54% in 2021 compared with 44% in 2011 — UCLA does not need to make as many admission offers to hit its enrollment targets as in the past, Copeland-Morgan said.

Admitted students had near-perfect grades, and UCLA looked for evidence that they had taken full advantage of the opportunities available to them to stretch themselves with challenging courses and extracurricular activities, she said.

Five of the nine UC undergraduate campuses admitted fewer California first-year applicants compared with last year in the first round of offers — mainly cautious about overenrolling. After monitoring the number of acceptances, campus officials then sent out additional offers to students on the waitlist.

UC Santa Barbara, for instance, offered first-round admission to 273 fewer California first-year students than last year — but increased its waitlist offers by nearly 700. Among the 2,792 waitlisted students offered admission, 633 accepted. Overall, the campus plans to enroll about 4,000 California students, an increase of about 350 over last year. UCSB hopes to educate some of them off campus in study abroad or Washington D.C. programs or enroll more in summer sessions.