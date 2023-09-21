UC Berkeley may rebrand, update school's longtime nickname

A UC Berkeley task force hopes to solve an ongoing problem with the university's branding: Some people think Cal and UC Berkeley are two separate schools.

"Berkeley" has long been the name for the university's academic arm, while "Cal" is associated with the university's athletics department. The task force suggests merging the names to rebrand the athletics department as "Cal Berkeley Athletics."

"Having two distinct identities has interfered with efforts to create a sense of belonging on campus," the task force said. "Some students, such as student athletes, feel excluded from the Berkeley identity because they're only allowed to use Cal in athletics contexts."

The task force was formed in August 2022 "to explore ways to clarify that Berkeley and Cal are the same institution," Patrick Holmes, co-chair of the task force and executive director of communications and marketing at UC Berkeley, wrote in an email to SFGATE. Studies and interviews were conducted to explore perceptions of various names associated with UC Berkeley. Based on the findings, a list of recommendations were finalized in December 2022 and the document was made public this month.

Holmes said the committee's research found that the name Berkeley is most often used in contexts related to the university's academic reputation and world-famous research.

"For example, research shows that almost all alumni list their alma mater as 'Berkeley' or 'UC Berkeley' on their professional resumes," Holmes wrote. "And the overwhelming majority of our alumni, students, faculty and staff said they prefer 'Berkeley' or 'UC Berkeley' when referring to the university."

The name Cal, on the other hand, is "strongly associated with athletics and school spirit."

Overall, the committee's research revealed that undergraduates, graduates, staff and faculty all preferred the UC Berkeley and Berkeley names over Cal.

News of the recommendation is spreading quickly, and many debated the new name for Cal athletics on a Reddit thread posted on Sept. 14.

"I mean, nobody calls them Cal. Nobody would tell you 'My kid got into Cal,'" wrote one user. "They got into Berkeley. The basketball team is going north this weekend to play Stanford and Berkeley."

"People in the Bay Area do say this," another responded. "You're just not familiar because you're from SoCal. It's very common to refer to it as Cal here. My parents and I say that I went to Cal. I went to the Cal game last weekend. The Cal basketball team sucked ass last year. Particularly in sports, no one would say I went to the Berkeley game. Or for opposing fans, we play Berkeley this week."

A concern brought up by some is that UC Berkeley and the city of Berkeley are named for Irish philosopher Bishop George Berkeley, who owned a plantation in Rhode Island with enslaved people. The task force said in a statement to SFGATE that it's aware of this issue.

"At the same time, we are cognizant of the fact that over the course of the ensuing 155 years since the university's founding, 'Berkeley' has come to embody and represent very different values and perspectives — including our belief in, and actions in support of equity, inclusion, diversity, social mobility and the application of academic excellence to support the greater good," the statement said.

The task force acknowledged that some state universities are informally recognized by their state names — University of Michigan (Michigan) and University of Texas (Texas). Why wouldn't UC Berkeley, founded in 1868 as the first campus in the University of California system, do the same and just go by "California"? The task force said that in these other examples, a larger state campus has "oversight" over other regional campus, while in the UC system, the campuses are "semi-autonomous." Indeed, when Berkeley was founded, it was called the University of California, but in 1952, the UC Regents changed the name to UC Berkeley to create "equal footing" among the campuses, the task force said.

Sonja Martin Poole, a professor of marketing at the University of San Francisco's School of Management, said that merging the two names makes sense from a marketing perspective.

"The branding would then be more consistent," Poole, a triple alumna who got her bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees all from Berkeley, wrote in an email. "I can't tell you how many people I've come across that believe that Cal and UC Berkeley are two separate schools. If this gets us closer to communicating that these are the same, then I'm all for it. The question is, will it?"

Poole said that when she was a freshman at Berkeley she intentionally bought T-shirts and sweatshirts with the UC Berkeley branding over Cal.

"To me, it was all about distinguishing my school from those that are in the Cal State system," she wrote. "I'm less rigid about it now, but I still feel compelled to explain to people all the time that Berkeley and Cal are the same school."

For those worried that the potential name shift at the athletics department is a signal of bigger changes to come, Holmes offered reassurance: "There is no movement to change the name of the university."

He also said that while the athletics department could see a logo change, the Cal logo, "a beloved symbol of our university ... will continue to play a role moving forward."