UC Berkeley law professor physically confronts law student at backyard dinner

Apr. 12—A law professor at UC Berkeley got into a physical confrontation with a student during a dinner held at the professor's home on Tuesday.

Catherine Fisk can be seen grappling with the student in videos posted to social media from the dinner, which was hosted by Fisk and her husband, Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the university's law school. The videos show the student, Malak Afaneh, standing on stone steps in the couple's backyard and speaking into a microphone. Fisk comes up behind her and begins to grab at Afaneh's clothing, and at one point, wraps her right arm around Afaneh's shoulder.

"Leave. This is not your house, it is my house. I want you to leave," Fisk can be heard saying to Afaneh, who is a member of the law school's graduating class of 2024.

In a Wednesday statement, Chemerinsky said that Afaneh was one of about 60 students he had invited to his home on Tuesday. Since he assumed the post of dean in 2017, Chemerinsky said that he has hosted backyard dinners for new students at his house every year.

But this year, Chemerinsky said he wanted to also host dinners for graduating law students who began their studies in the fall of 2021, since they had missed the traditional new student gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three such dinners were scheduled for April 9, 10 and 11. Despite Tuesday's disruption, Chemerinsky said the next two dinners would proceed as planned.

"The dinner, which was meant to celebrate graduating students, was obviously disrupted and disturbed," Chemerisnky wrote in his statement. "I am enormously sad that we have students who are so rude as to come into my home, in my backyard, and use this social occasion for their political agenda."

A voicemail left with Fisk on Thursday was not returned. Chemerinsky did not immediately reply to a request for comment from SFGATE.

Last week, posters with the caption "No dinner with Zionist Chem while Gaza starves," which urged students not to dine with Chemerinsky, began appearing on social media and in the university's law school building.

In Chemerinsky's statement, he referred to one version of the poster, which he described as showing a caricature of him holding a bloody knife and fork. Chemerinsky, who is Jewish, called the posters antisemitic, saying they invoke the trope of "blood libel" — a reference to the false claim, popularized by the Nazis during World War II, that Jewish people use the blood of Christian children during rituals.

"I never thought I would see such blatant antisemitism, with an image that invokes the horrible antisemitic trope of blood libel and that attacks me for no apparent reason other than I am Jewish," Chemerinsky wrote.

The school's student government told Chemerinsky that the students behind the posters planned to protest the dinners if he refused to cancel them, he said in his statement. Chemerinsky said he would continue with the dinners and "assumed that any protest would not be disruptive."

The confrontation between Fisk and Afaneh is the latest clash over an issue that has long been a flashpoint at the university and its law school, particularly following the Oct. 7 surprise attacks by Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza; the attacks killed about 1,400 people in Israel. In the subsequent invasion of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military has repeatedly pummeled the area with air strikes. To date, more than 30,000 people in Gaza have died as a result.

In 2022, several student groups, including Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine, adopted bylaws barring guests who support Zionism — a movement that aims to establish and maintain a Jewish nation in the region — from speaking at events hosted by the groups. In October of last year, a week after the attack on Israel, law professor Steven Davidoff Solomon penned a column in the Wall Street Journal that urged law firms not to hire any "anti-Semitic law students" who agreed with the groups.

A column written by Chemerinsky appeared in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 29. In it, he said he mourned the loss of life on both sides and said he "strongly opposes" the policies of the Israeli government: "Of course, criticism of the Israeli government is not antisemitism, any more than criticizing the policies of the United States government is anti-American."

However, those statements have done little to satisfy law students supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

In the videos, Afaneh, a Palestinian American and Muslim, is wearing a white shirt, a red hijab and a black-and-white keffiyeh around her neck. In one video, she begins her remarks into the microphone by saying "peace and blessings upon you all" in Arabic.