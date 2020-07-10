Subscribe

UC Berkeley virus outbreak linked to fraternity parties

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 10, 2020, 1:47PM
Updated 3 hours ago

BERKELEY — A spike of coronavirus infections at the University of California, Berkeley, is tied to a series of fraternity parties, officials said.

The university had reported 23 COVID-19 cases since March but it recently confirmed 47 cases in just one week, UC Berkeley University Health Services said in a letter sent Wednesday to the campus community.

School officials said the new cases are linked to “recent parties connected to the CalGreek system.”

“These infections are directly related to social events where students have not followed basic safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing face coverings, limiting event size, and gathering outside,” they said.

The university said last month their fall semester would include limited in-person classes but the school's health officials said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could derail those plans.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine