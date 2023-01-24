A UC Davis student died Tuesday morning in a campus residence hall, officials announced in a statement posted online.

The student died at his Miller Hall residence, but the statement from the University of California, Davis did not include any further details about the circumstances of his death. The student’s name was not released. Campus officials have notified his family.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time,” campus officials wrote in the statement.

UC Davis counselors have visited the residence hall to speak with the student’s roommates. Members of the campus community grieving over the student’s death were encouraged to seek emotional support on campus or from other resources.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him,” campus officials wrote in the statement. “We are grateful for the first-responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student.”

UC Davis Student Health and Counseling Services offers confidential services for students, and consultation and crisis response for employees, students and parents at 530-752-0871.

The UC Davis Academic and Staff Assistance Program offers confidential services to all UC Davis and UC Davis Health faculty, staff and families at 530-752-2727.