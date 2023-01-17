UC housing problem persists for graduate students

Congratulations! You’ve accepted an offer to pursue a doctoral degree at the University of California. Your starting salary as a graduate worker is around $30,000, an almost guarantee that roughly half of your income is going to rent and utilities. You’re new to the city where your UC campus is located, but the institution that accepted you may not offer you housing, not even in your first year, when you’re most unfamiliar with the place you’ll spend the next six years teaching and learning. Coming from out-of-state or even overseas, as almost half of grad students do? Your quandaries get messier.

And even if you locate a spot on campus, your budget is still stretched. Want a cheaper option off-campus? Prepare for a race to find a roommate and apartment before the life of academe consumes all your time. No car? Reliable public transit is no sure bet.

Despite the wage gains and other benefits UC graduate workers secured from the system last month after a historic six-week-long strike, housing relief wasn’t among them — on- or off-campus.

Of the roughly 113,000 beds occupied by university students, just around 17,500 are for graduate students, according to fall 2022 data the UC Office of the President shared with CalMatters.

That distribution makes sense, even if it bodes poorly for graduate students, said Gerry Bomotti, vice chancellor of planning, budget and administration at UC Riverside. The campus housing experience prioritizes undergraduate students, especially freshmen and transfer students. Those new undergraduates are often from low-income families; campus housing allows the UC to integrate the students into university culture and life, which some studies say can lead to slightly better academic outcomes for undergraduates.

That means 21% of UC’s students are in graduate programs, but only 15% of the housing stock is for them. At perennially housing-strapped UC Berkeley, just 8% of graduate students — about 1,000 beds — live in campus housing. UC Merced had nine beds for graduate students.

Not every student wants or even needs to live on campus, but many do —last fall’s UC campus housing waitlist had 8,500 undergraduate and 5,500 graduate students..

And while there’s labor peace now, it may not last. The union contracts that striking graduate workers negotiated with the UC expire in 2025. A demand to include more campus housing and rental subsidies to graduate students was yanked from last year’s contract negotiations. Some graduate students who opposed the agreement for that and other reasons told CalMatters they think the housing demand will be another flashpoint when negotiations for a new deal begin, likely in late 2024.

Some UC campuses technically house more students than there’s space for them. At UC Santa Barbara, total occupancy is at 116% for both graduate and undergraduate students, which typically means that double beds were converted into triples. All that housing scarcity has meant a dwindling housing commitment to graduate students. In 2018, the campus guaranteed new graduate students two years of housing on campus if all requirements were met. That dropped to a single year of guaranteed housing in 2020. But now, there’s no longer a guarantee, according to the graduate housing website, but rather “priority consideration” for a year of housing on campus for new graduate students.

The UC system is planning to build more beds — 21,700 more student beds by 2027 on top of the 15,000 beds campuses added between 2016 and 2020. But the system doesn’t allocate a set amount for graduate and undergraduate students, spokesperson Ryan King said. “Beds are typically allotted based on the needs of each individual campus population during each academic term,” he said.

CalMatters reached out to UC campuses asking how much of their future housing development will house graduate students specifically:

UC Berkeley is constructing a project with 760 graduate beds intended to open by fall 2026. Those will be off-campus, however, in the neighboring town of Albany. The campus wants to guarantee a year of housing for every new graduate student, but there’s no timeline to build the necessary 2,750 beds, said campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof. Besides, every one of UC Berkeley’s developments in the city of Berkeley is facing an environmental legal challenge from community groups.

UC Davis’s Orchard Park project should open next fall and provide homes for 1,500 graduate students and students — undergraduate and graduate — with families.

UC Irvine just opened 1,055 graduate beds in fall 2022.

UC San Diego provided new housing to more than 3,500 graduate students between 2017 and 2020. It can now house 49% of its graduate students and 39% of its undergraduate students, though more undergraduate housing is on the way. The campus has a goal to house 50% of all its students by 2025.

Several other campuses wrote that while they’re developing housing in which graduate students could live, the projects aren’t exclusively for them.

A campus insider’s perspective

Bomotti of UC Riverside said the type of housing campuses typically offer aren’t appealing to many graduate students. About half of the 8,500 beds occupied at UC Riverside are in residence halls — tight, communal living spaces where sometimes three students share a small room with restrooms down the hall.