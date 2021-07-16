UC mandates COVID-19 vaccinations and will bar most students without them from campus

The University of California announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required before the fall term begins for all students, faculty and others, becoming the nation’s largest public university system to mandate the vaccines even though they don’t have full federal approval.

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads amid lower vaccination rates among younger people, unvaccinated students without approved exemptions will be barred from in-person classes, events and campus facilities, including housing — and not all classes will be offered online, a University of California memo outlining the mandate said. Physical distancing and mask wearing are expected to continue.

“Vaccination is by far the most effective way to prevent severe disease and death after exposure to the virus and to reduce spread of the disease to those who are not able, or not yet eligible, to receive the vaccine,” UC President Michael V. Drake said in a letter to the system’s 10 chancellors.

He said the final policy was the product of consultation with UC infectious disease experts and ongoing review of evidence from medical studies on the dangers of COVID-19 and emerging variants. UC officials also assessed the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines for preventing infection, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, and for reducing its spread.

California State University is still hashing out its requirements and currently plans to mandate vaccinations only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to at least one of the vaccines. The Los Angeles Community College District also is encouraging, but not requiring vaccinations for students, faculty and staff.

The differing policies among three California public higher education systems, which collectively educate more than 1 million students, underscores the continued uncertainty around campus health and safety protocols at colleges across the nation. In addition, questions remain over whether public educational institutions have the legal right to require inoculations of vaccines that have not received full federal approval.

The debate has raged across higher education nationwide, as campuses take different stands on those legal issues and some students have filed lawsuits over them. More than 580 institutions have announced mandates, according to a Chronicle of Higher Education tracker, including more than 60 in California, such as the University of Southern California, California Institute of Technology, Stanford, Occidental, Chapman, Pepperdine and the Claremont Colleges.

But UC is one of the few public university systems to announce it will impose the mandate even if the vaccines remain under emergency use authorization. UC had earlier announced it would require vaccinations only after vaccines received full FDA approval. But after additional medical studies further documented the vaccines’ safety and efficacy and UC faculty, staff and students expressed strong support, UC moved forward with the requirement.

Narrow exemptions and exceptions will be allowed based on medical, religious and disability grounds, along with deferrals due to pregnancy. Proof of vaccination or requests for exemptions must be submitted no later than two weeks before the first day of fall instruction. The University of California, Berkeley and University of California, Merced begin fall semester in August while the other campuses are on quarter systems and start in September.

But legal questions remain. In New York, for instance, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said mandates must wait for full FDA approval, a position adopted by both the state and city university systems. The Los Angeles Community College District has reached a similar conclusion.

“You cannot legally make people take an ‘emergency vaccine,’ which is why there are no laws passed at the federal or state levels to mandate COVID-19 vaccines,” said William Boyer, the district spokesman.

UC officials say they believe they have the right to impose a mandate.

“The University has always believed and still believes that it is legally permissible to impose a mandate during Emergency Use Authorization, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has also issued guidance that employers may require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 (subject to certain exceptions) as a condition of physical access,” a UC statement said. “The most important consideration is for people to be vaccinated to support the public health and safety of our communities.”

Some argue that students are free to refuse vaccinations — although, under the UC policy, they would then be barred from entering any campus facility, including housing and classrooms, unless they have approved exemptions.