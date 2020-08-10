UC schools to require flu shots for all students, staff

A new item on back-to-school to-do lists: get your flu shot.

The University of California announced Friday that all students, staff and faculty will be required to get a flu shot prior to Nov. 1. Those with approved medical exemptions will not face this new requirement.

The school system's administration consulted with the UC Health leadership in an effort to combat strains on the healthcare system due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The executive order is an important proactive measure to help protect members of the UC community -- and the public at large -- and to ameliorate the severe burdens on health care systems anticipated during the coming fall and winter from influenza and COVID-19 illnesses," a statement from the university said.

First-time students at UC campuses have long had vaccination requirements, but the annual flu shot is a new addition. School medical plans and all Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans will cover the shot without a copay.

UC community members also can request exemptions due to disability or religious beliefs.

Flu vaccinations have reduced flu-related hospitalizations in older adults by an average of 40% over the past few years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.