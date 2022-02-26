UC smashes record for first-year fall applications, with gains in most racial groups

For the second straight year, the University of California shattered records for first-year fall applications, as the elimination of standardized test requirements and greater online outreach paid dividends in drawing the largest and most diverse applicant pool ever despite pandemic challenges, according to preliminary data released Thursday.

But transfer applications fell at each of the nine undergraduate campuses — recording an overall drop of 12.6% systemwide — reflecting continuing declines in community college enrollment that have swept the nation and raised deep concerns about the well-being of students in the two-year system.

Overall, UC drew 210,840 first-year applications, a 3.5% increase over last year, with more students seeking admission from California, other states and other countries for fall 2022. Among them, California residents numbered 132,337, led again by Latinos at 38%, followed by Asian Americans at 31%, white students at 21%, Black applicants at 7%, American Indians at 1% and Pacific Islanders, less than 1%.

Black applicants have made particularly striking gains, increasing at the fastest pace among all racial groups. In the last two years, their numbers have grown by 25% systemwide with an even greater surge at the most competitive campuses, including 57% at UC Berkeley and 47% at UCLA. During that same time, Latino, Asian American and white applicants have increased by about 17%.

"The University of California remains an institution of choice for so many hardworking prospective undergraduates," UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement. "This diverse group of students has shown their commitment to pursuing higher education and we are thrilled they want to join us at UC."

UCLA again drew the largest number of first-year fall applications in the UC system — making it the most sought-after university in the nation — with 149,779 students seeking seats. Among them, 91,544 were Californians — with 4 in 10 members of underrepresented minority groups or the first in their families to attend college. Nearly half were low-income students.

And UCLA applicants are more prepared than ever, with a 32% increase in the number of students who ranked in the top 9% of their high school class.

More applicants with higher academic achievement makes for tough competition, but UCLA plans to expand the number of seats for California residents this fall after cutting back last year, said Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators are providing UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego funds to enroll about 900 more California students in place of nonresidents by covering the loss of the higher tuition paid by out-of-state and international students. Newsom's proposed 2022-23 budget also includes funding for about 6,200 additional California students throughout the UC system this fall.

Copeland-Morgan said it was still unclear how many seats UCLA will add — last year it accepted 8,436 California first-year students among 84,182 applicants, a 10% admission rate. But an increase is certain this year, she said.

"While more applicants means there's greater competition, we are still very excited ... about the fact that we will be able to offer admission to a larger number of students because our California target is higher," she said. "We're going to make a whole lot of more California students happy when they get those admit letters this spring."

UC Berkeley led all campuses in growth, with first-year applicants increasing by 13.6% to 128,192. Among them, 72,417 were Californians, with about 4 in 10 students from low-income households, the first in their families to attend college or members of underrepresented minority groups.

"In a year where we saw application numbers across the nation decline, the entire UC saw increases," Olufemi Ogundele, UC Berkeley's associate vice chancellor of enrollment management and dean of undergraduate admissions, said in a statement. "Here at Berkeley, we saw even more of an increase than our peers. The diversity of our applicant pool continues to be strong, and we remain a top choice for incredibly talented scholars."

But Berkeley is fighting a court order that would freeze enrollment at 2020-21 levels and force the campus to cut first-year and transfer student admission offers by about 5,100 and seats by 3,050. The UC Board of Regents has appealed to the California Supreme Court to stay that order while litigation over the environmental impact of Berkeley's enrollment growth continues.

The competition for UC seats has Joshua Martinez, a senior at Venice High School, on edge. The high-achieving student, who is the son of immigrants from El Salvador and Honduras, has applied to seven of the nine UC undergraduate campuses to maximize his opportunities for admission.