Classes are canceled at UCLA after 2 protesting groups clash

After a group of counterprotesters attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of California, Los Angeles, campus on Tuesday night as police officers and security guards looked on, state and local officials are demanding answers about what happened and the university's response.

"There must be a full investigation into what occurred on campus last night," Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles said in a statement. "I want to make sure the message I delivered to law enforcement and other officials earlier today is clear: Free speech will be protected. Violence and bigotry will not."

The president of the University of California system, Dr. Michael V. Drake, ordered an "independent external review of both U.C.L.A.'s planning and actions," as well as the effectiveness of the response by various law enforcement agencies, he said in a statement.

Drake said the university's chancellor, Gene Block, had reiterated that he would dismantle the encampment "at the appropriate time."

Student demonstrators who were at the encampment, which has been a mostly peaceful - if tense - hub of protest since it arose last Thursday, described feeling ambushed by the counterprotesters, including many who did not appear to be students, on Tuesday night. And they said they felt abandoned by the university; although campus security officers and, eventually, police officers, were on scene, they didn't intervene for hours.

"We were all just very scared," said Marie Salem, 28, a graduate student studying public health who was at the camp overnight. Her voice was hoarse as she spoke.

On Wednesday afternoon, hours after administrators announced that classes would be canceled for the day, Block addressed the violence and described the counterprotesters as "a group of instigators," who enacted an "appalling assault" on the encampment. The university requested help from external law enforcement agencies, he said, only to help end the fighting.

"However one feels about the encampment, this attack on our students, faculty and community members was utterly unacceptable," he said. "It has shaken our campus to its core and - adding to other abhorrent incidents that we have witnessed and that have circulated on social media over the past several days - further damaged our community's sense of security."

Block said counseling services would be available on campus. He urged anyone who experienced violence to report it to the university's police department as part of an investigation "that may lead to arrests, expulsions and dismissals."

The university would also, he said, examine its own security processes.

The violence erupted late Tuesday night, not long after university administrators declared the encampment illegal and threatened to suspend or expel student demonstrators.

A group of about 200 counterprotesters stormed the encampment, calling students "terrorists" and a racial slur; launched fireworks, stink bombs and metal barricades into the encampment; and sprayed students with pepper spray.

Local news footage and social media images showed scenes of chaos: Members of the clashing groups threw punches and wrestled one another to the ground. Counterprotesters ripped down wooden barricades and yelled at people in the encampment to take off their masks and show their faces, using expletives. Lines of law enforcement officers appeared to stand by without intervening in the fights.

The counterprotesters were "absolutely terrorizing us," Salem said, adding that without police help they were "left to defend ourselves."

Officers from the California Highway Patrol arrived at about 1:15 a.m., according to Officer Michael Nasir. At about 3:30 a.m., officers wedged themselves between the groups, and the violence began to de-escalate. There were no arrests, said Officer Sergio Garcia of the CHP.

According to Drake's statement, 15 injuries were reported, including one hospitalization. Pro-Palestinian student organizers later disputed that characterization at a news conference and said that 25 people required medical treatment.

As the campus awoke early Wednesday, students and other curious onlookers leaned against the barricades at the encampment, silently taking videos or snapping photos.

A police helicopter continued to hover overhead, and a large Palestinian flag at the center of the camp swayed in the wind. Detritus from a night of chaos - trash, broken pieces of wood, trampled clothing - speckled the ground.

"The general response from the student body is just frustration," said Aidan Woodruff, 19, a first-year cello performance major, who learned that classes were canceled when he arrived on campus. "Blocking access to classes, not being able to get to where they need to go. There are definitely students who feel strongly about the causes, but a big part of it is people coming in from the general LA area and putting on a demonstration here that's causing so much disruption."

The university said the two main buildings beside the encampment, Royce Hall and Powell Library, would remain closed through at least Friday.

The Jewish Federation Los Angeles said the counterprotesters did not represent the Jewish community or its values. The federation criticized Block, the UCLA chancellor, and the school's administration for creating an environment that has made students feel unsafe and called on him to meet with leaders of the Jewish community to discuss safety measures.

Hussam Ayloush, the director of the Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, urged Rob Bonta, the state's attorney general, to investigate what he characterized as a lack of response by campus police and the Los Angeles Police Department.

"UCLA and other schools must ensure that students can continue to peacefully protest the genocide in Gaza without facing attacks by violent pro-Israel mobs," Ayloush said in a statement.