UCSF doctors on the risks the delta variant poses to vaccinated people

On Friday, seven Bay Area counties and one city released new guidelines for masking, recommending that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor spaces.

The updated guidelines arrive as the delta variant drives a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout California and the country, leaving many to wonder: How will it impact me if I'm fully vaccinated?

SFGATE spoke to two UCSF infectious disease experts, Dr. Monica Gandhi and Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, and both stressed that vaccination will protect people from experiencing severe side effects from the delta variant, which is thought to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain.

"The majority of the data shows that vaccinated folks are super protected from bad stuff happening to them, including hospitalization, serious disease and death," Chin-Hong said.

"A vaccinated person who gets infected is going to look very different from those not vaccinated," he added.

Citing new data out of England, Chin-Hong said the delta strain will give most vaccinated people light cold symptoms, if any. The story is different for unvaccinated people, who make up the vast majority of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Bay Area and California at-large. They are at a much greater risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death.

The vaccines, he said, protect you from hospitalization by 96%, once again citing the English research.

Breakthrough cases — meaning contracting COVID-19 after vaccination — do occur. Through June 23, California reported that about one COVID case occurred per 2,583 vaccinated people, according to Cal Matters. That means just 0.039% of vaccinated Californians have contracted COVID.

Gandhi also stressed that "the vaccines are very effective against the delta variant."

She noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health reiterated today that "they did not think masking of vaccinated people was necessary to protect yourself or others against the delta variant given this effectiveness."

The Bay Area counties' new recommendations are therefore inconsistent with the CDC and the NIH, she added.

"Getting people vaccinated is the most important thing we can do," she said.

Chin-Hong differed slightly in opinion from Gandhi. He said there are a few reasons vaccinated people in the Bay Area should wear masks, namely to protect unvaccinated individuals (including those who elect to get the vaccine but are unable to do so because of health conditions).

He also noted that "it's a real bummer to contract COVID," even if you're vaccinated and your symptoms are mild. It requires time off work, isolation and general annoyance.

"As long as we have unvaccinated people, we're going to be in this song and dance," Chin-Hong said. "A mask is not a big deal, but the reason people are freaking out is because it's a symbol of what we feared for so many months."

Ultimately, he concluded, masking "feels like a step back."