UCSF infectious disease expert weighs in on coronavirus vaccine myths

Can I still spread the coronavirus after I receive the vaccine? Is it safe to receive the vaccine if I have severe food allergies?

The University of California, San Francisco recently published a Q&A with infectious disease expert Bryn Boslett that answers some common questions about the coronavirus vaccine. Boslett, a physician and assistant clinical professor, is leading the university’s vaccination effort.

In the interview, Boslett explains that the vaccine is safe for people who have allergies to food, oral medications, insect bites and other similar allergies. People with a history of anaphylaxis to other vaccines may be slightly more at risk to a negative reaction.

“For those folks, it’s not necessary that you avoid the vaccine, but you might think twice about getting the vaccine right now,” Boslett told UC San Francisco. “If you do get it, you want to wait at least 30 minutes for observation to see if you develop any type of response.”

Boslett also said there’s no evidence that the vaccine is harmful to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, but they should talk to their doctors before making a decision.

There’s not yet enough research to determine whether you still can spread the virus after you’ve been vaccinated, she said. That’s why people who have received a vaccine should still wash their hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“It’s possible that you could get the vaccine, have an immune response, but maybe not enough of an immune response to prevent asymptomatic infection, and still transmit the virus,” she said.

To read the full interview, go here.

The video below explains how mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer and Moderna shots, work.