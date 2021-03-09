UCSF study researching how people respond to COVID-19 vaccine seeks volunteers

UC San Francisco is seeking volunteers for a study examining how stress and age affect individuals’ immune response to COVID-19 vaccines, and they’re offering $300 to participate, according to a UCSF news release.

The Building Optimal Antibodies (BOOST) study is focusing on how factors ranging from immune cell age to lack of sleep may influence immune response to the vaccines.

The study, which is funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, launched in early March. Researchers are looking for volunteers, especially those over age 50, who haven’t yet received their first vaccine.

After filling out a questionnaire, participants will have their blood drawn before their first shot, a month after their second shot and six months after they’ve completed both doses.

The study is not providing vaccines to volunteers, so participants must schedule them through UCSF or another provider.

For more information or to sign up, go here.