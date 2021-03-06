UK coronavirus variant likely spreading locally as Sonoma County prepares for broader reopening

With Sonoma County on the verge of further reopening of business and social activities, local health officials struck a cautionary tone Friday, warning residents the U.K. variant of the coronavirus — the more contagious strain first detected locally Monday — likely is spreading in the community.

The initial infection involved an unidentified male resident who told public health staff members he had recently come in contact with someone who had traveled outside California. The infected man told health officials he had not traveled out of state.

“What we can gather from this is, as is the case in other parts of the country, the U.K. variant is becoming more common,“ said D’Arcy Richardson, the county’s director of nursing for pandemic response.

“That is of concern, which is another reason we want everyone to continue to be vigilant and get tested and continue to mask and social distance.”

After nearly a year of fighting the ongoing pandemic disease, there’s now a race to vaccinate as many county residents as possible before a more dangerous COVID-19 variant, such as the U.K. one, becomes the dominant strain. This intense effort is underway in other parts of California, and around the country.

Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, said the U.K. variant “will likely” become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. by the end of this month.

“Right now, it is doubling every nine to 10 days,” Swartzberg said.

Medical experts fear that more contagious strains of the coronavirus, such as the U.K. variant, could trigger another surge at a time when Sonoma and other counties statewide are making significant strides in reducing viral transmission rates.

To that end, Susan Gorin, a Sonoma County supervisor, raised concerns Friday during a pandemic response press briefing, about the meager vaccine shipments the state has been delivering to the county in recent weeks. Next week, the county is slated to only receive 7,700 vaccine doses, including some of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the third on the market to immunize people against COVID-19. Comparatively, this week the county received 7,680 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to county public health data.

“The supply continues to limit our ability to get shots in the arms,” Gorin said.

Also, at Friday’s briefing, county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the county’s COVID-19 transmission metrics are now low enough to qualify for the next less restrictive stage of the state’s four-part community reopening plan. State officials will review the county’s transmission numbers early next week. Barring a spike in new virus cases, the county clearly is on track to advance to the red reopening tier before the end of March and that would allow significant loosening of business restrictions.

Sonoma County has been mired in the most restrictive purple tier since the state unveiled the reopening roadmap for the 58 California counties in late August.

Once in the red tier, restaurants will be permitted to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity and movie theaters also could pull back the curtain at that capacity. Gyms would be allowed to reopen inside at 10% of member space. Grocery stores could expand to full customer capacity from the current 50%.

Now, finally on the cusp of a broader community reopening, county health officials again urged local residents to keep getting tested for COVID-19 as a way to track and keep the pathogen under control, and potentially its mutations. For weeks, local health officials have expected variants, the U.K. one, eventually would be found in the county since the coronavirus is constantly mutating, a natural course for viruses.

The B.1.1.7, or U.K. variant, first emerged last fall in the United Kingdom and already has been detected in Southern California. A South Africa variant, B. 1.351, shares some characteristics with the U.K. variant and is also thought to be more contagious than the current dominate strain.

The highly contagious U.K. variant was not detected here through state and federal surveillance programs, in which the county has been participating since January.

Kismet Baldwin, the county’s deputy health officer, said the man infected by the variant also was not part of the county’s viral outbreak testing or public health contact tracing efforts. His sample was collected at a local pharmacy and sent to an outside laboratory for analysis.

The lab that tested his virus sample, with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is part of a nationwide collaboration to augment surveillance of the emerging and new coronavirus variants, Baldwin said.

Local health officials have identified and interviewed the man with the U.K. variant and the person he came in contact with who had traveled outside the state. But Richardson said public health staff members do not have a virus test specimen available for the person who traveled and is likely the “index case” for the local man that contracted the COVID-19 variant infection.

To underscore the importance of residents continuing to get virus tests, at Friday’s press briefing Josh Patrick, a county staff nurse, gave a live public demonstration via Zoom from a county testing site at Bayer Farm in southwest Santa Rosa, showing the painless testing experience.

“It’s super important to come out and get tested,” Patrick said.

For more information on where to get tested locally: https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/testing-and-tracing/

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.