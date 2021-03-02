UK variant of coronavirus identified in Sonoma County

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Local public health officials reported Tuesday that the U.K. variant of the coronavirus, a more contagious strain of the infectious disease, has been detected in Sonoma County.

The California Department of Public Health notified county officials Monday that the mutation had been detected in a COVID-19 test sample the county had sent to a state laboratory for genetic analysis.

“That is the first we’ve been notified of one of the variants being in Sonoma County,” said Dr. Kismet Baldwin, deputy county health officer. “I don’t think it would be unlikely that there’s more cases as we speak.”

Baldwin said public health investigators should soon have more information about the person the variant strain is connected to, including related travel history and potential exposure to others.

Sonoma County health officials have for weeks expected that COVID-19 variants would be found locally since the coronavirus is constantly mutating, a natural course for viruses.

The county is participating in state and federal surveillance programs aimed at identifying coronavirus variants before they can spread, infect and kill many residents. Both efforts are in their infancy.

After a year of fighting the ongoing pandemic, there’s now a race to vaccinate as many county residents as possible, knowing a powerful variant could be lurking. This all-out effort is being replicated in other parts of California and in many areas of the country and world.

The U.K. variant, B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, previously was detected in Southern California. Another South Africa variant, B.1.351, shares some characteristics with the U.K. variant, is thought to be more contagious.

Another variant, P. 1, identified in mid-January among Japanese travelers to Brazil, emerged in the Bay Area. This variant is also thought to be more contagious. A homegrown variant, known as the California variant, B. 1429, has been detected in Marin and Lake counties.

Since last month, county health officials also have been submitting COVID-19 specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for analysis to detect any variants.

Baldwin said the county has thus far not received any confirmation of variants uncovered in any local samples sent to the CDC.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.