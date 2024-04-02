A Ukiah bicyclist was hospitalized Sunday after a vehicle struck her in Mendocino County, authorities aid.

The 20-year-old was riding a Velotric bicycle south on Sanford Ranch Road about 4:45 p.m., the same time a man driving a Cadillac Escalade was headed west on Talmage Road. As they approached the intersection of the two roads, the bicyclist didn’t stop before she turned into the westbound lane of Talmage Road, California Highway Patrol-Ukiah said in a news release.

The driver of the Cadillac, who was going up to 40 mph, tried to brake and swerved to the left, but his vehicle still crashed into the woman, authorities said.

The man remained at the scene and called 911.

The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority took the woman to the Ukiah Municipal Airport, where she was flown to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be treated for major injuries.

The CHP is investigating the collision but said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

