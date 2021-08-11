Ukiah fire forces evacuations

Evacuation orders have been lifted after a 30-acre vegetation fire in Ukiah forced people to flee their homes and businesses Wednesday afternoon

Areas that were affected by the order are now under an evacuation warning, which means people may return to their homes, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Those areas include property along Redemeyer Road to Vichy Springs Road to the south and El Dorado Road to the north. An evacuation warning was announced earlier for the area near Deerwood Drive and Knob Hill Road and it remains in effect.

The Sheriff’s Office announced announced the eased restrictions just before 6:30 p.m.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 101 and River Street and there was no word on a cause.

Initially reported at 2 acres, the blaze known as the Highway fire grew to 30 acres by 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire, which tweeted that forward progression of the blaze had been stopped.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office tweeted that winds were still affecting the blaze and evacuation warnings would likely remain in effect for “a few more hours.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi