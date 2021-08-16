Ukiah fire official: 30-acre blaze ignited at homeless camp

A 30-acre fire that triggered evacuations last week in Ukiah started at a homeless camp under Highway 101, an investigator said Monday.

Called the Highway fire, the blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 101 and River Street.

The fire was contained at 9 p.m. after it burned at least two outbuildings, said Ian Broeske, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority’s acting fire marshal. Officials on Monday were still assessing the extent of the damage, he said.

Homes and businesses were evacuated for several hours Wednesday along Redemeyer Road between Vichy Springs and El Dorado roads. An evacuation warning was announced for the area near Deerwood Drive and Knob Hill Road.

Investigators found that the blaze was human-caused, Broeske said.

Officials could not determine other details about how the fire ignited, including whether it was started intentionally or accidentally, Broeske said. The camp where it originated was tucked into a culvert below the highway, he said.

The blaze was the latest in a string of at least 20 fires in the Ukiah area this year that have been “tied to the homeless population,” Broeske said.

Several have ignited along the freeway and “we’ve had a rash of fires in creek beds and along encampments,” Broeske said.

