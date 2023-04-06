Ukiah holds off Carrillo in baseball

It was quite the pitchers’ duel on Wednesday afternoon as Maria Carrillo (7-4) hosted Ukiah (8-2) in the teams’ NBL-Redwood league openers.

Both Luke Schat and Gio Lucchesi were dealing, but in the end it was Schat and the Wildcats who came out on top, 2-0.

Ukiah got the ball rolling in the top of the first, scoring on a fielder’s choice. In the bottom of the frame, the Pumas had runners on first and third, but Tommy McPhee grounded into an inning-ending double play.

That would be the only run scored until the seventh inning.

“I just focus on what’s in front of me,” Schat said of the early innings. “I don’t pay too much attention to the base runners, but obviously enough to keep them in check. I have a routine where I like to calm myself down.”

Whatever the Ukiah senior did worked, as he settled down in the third when three batters came up, three batters went down. Lucchesi did the same in his half of the inning.

In the fifth, Schat walked the first batter, McPhee, but then struck out the next three. The sixth inning saw Carrillo get runners on again, but Schat ended the inning with yet another strikeout.

In the seventh inning, the Wildcats got a huge insurance run from Nic Avalos. The Wildcats senior ripped an RBI double to right and gave Ukiah a two-run lead. In the bottom of the frame, Schat closed the door, finishing a complete-game shutout.

Softball

Cloverdale’s Charlotte Burchett pitched a no-hitter in the Eagles’ 10-0 win over Kelseyville in five innings Tuesday. The sophomore struck out six and walked just one in her outing and got plenty of support from her offense.

Trinity Vlasak went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Rylee Reasoner also had three RBIs with a pair of hits and Tylie Hatcher went 3-for-3, while Cami Donahoo and Ginger Garrison each recorded two hits for the Eagles, who have now won three straight to improve to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the North Central League I.

Boys golf

Ukiah capitalized on its home-course advantage to a win an NBL-Redwood match by six strokes at Ukiah Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Wildcats shot 476 as a team, edging out Healdsburg with 482. The Greyhounds’ Owen Behrens shot an 88 to card the low score of the day.

Boys tennis

Maria Carrillo came out as 5-2 victors in a fierce NBL match against Cardinal Newman on Tuesday that saw three of the seven matches decided in three sets.

Cardinal Newman took No. 1 singles behind a 6-4, 6-4 win from Aiden Buerger and won No. 3 singles 6-0, 7-6 (3) behind the effort of Reinhardt Loxley and Aidan McLauchlin.

The Pumas scored wins at No. 2 singles as Luke Negri won 6-4, 6-0, No. 3 singles courtesy of Joey Manfredi, 6-1, 6-3 and No. 4 with Henry Nguyen gutting out a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1) win.

The Pumas’ two doubles win were both decided in three sets. No. 1 Gavin Baker and Jackson Dorr won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 and No. 2 Matthew Lee and Adam Chang rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

In another NBL match Tuesday, Analy beat St. Vincent 5-2 in a match played at Casa Grande.

Analy got singles wins from No. 1 Johathan Doty, 6-1, 6-1, No. 2 Tash Schmidt, 6-2, 6-2 and No. 4 Tyler Whitehorn, 6-1, 6-1. The Tigers also won both doubles matches. No. 1 pairing Henry Ugar — Evan Rosin won 6-3, 6-3 and No. 2 Antonio Guiterrez and Braeden Richardson won 6-4, 6-3.

Cooper Harris won at No. 3 singles, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9, and the Mustangs picked up a win at No. 3 doubles via default.

Swimming

Ukiah and Santa Rosa split wins in the boys and girls competition Tuesday, the Wildcats boys winning 91-57 and the Panthers girls sweeping to a 127-49 victory.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Maria Carrillo won every event to sweep Montgomery. The girls won 117-52, the boys 136-25.