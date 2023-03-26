Ukiah Lowrider Festival marks first year with colorful display of vehicles, culture

About 1,500 people turned out Friday amid light rain and a brisk wind for tricked out cars, music and food to mark Ukiah’s first ever Lowrider Festival.

The event, at Alex Thomas Plaza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., featured about 30 cars, plus youth and college dance groups, food trucks and vendor booths.

Awards were given out for best paint job, engine, classic car and best in show.

Proceeds from the $20 entry fee are set to go back to local youth through scholarships and grants.