Ukiah man a suspect in carjacking with 78-year-old victim

The carjacking was reported Monday morning behind Staples on Airport Park Boulevard. The victim reported the suspect used a baseball bat to prevent her from shutting her car door.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2022, 1:54PM
A Ukiah man is accused of stealing a car from a 78-year-old woman and driving recklessly on Highway 101 Monday morning.

Erik Norton Smith, a 57-year-old homeless resident, is charged with carjacking and driving on a suspended license, according to Mendocino County Superior Court records.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the reported carjacking behind Staples, 1225 Airport Park Blvd., where they found the victim.

She said the suspect demanded a ride to a hospital. She refused and tried to shut her door before Smith put an aluminum baseball bat in the door jamb to keep it from closing, according to the Ukiah Police Department.

The man pulled her out of the 2012 Dodge Avenger and drove from the scene.

A witness called the California Highway Patrol to report a motorist driving erratically on Highway 101. The vehicle matched the Dodge and had fresh damage to its exterior, police said.

The driver was last seen turning onto McNab Ranch Road, where officers interviewed witnesses. They found the car and suspect near Bus McGall and Young Creek roads ‒ about 15 miles from where the carjacking took place.

Smith was treated at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital before being booked into the Mendocino County jail.

