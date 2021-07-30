Ukiah man accused of Santa Rosa assault, pursuit

A Ukiah man is accused of assaulting someone before leading authorities on a chase that began in Santa Rosa and ended in Rohnert Park this week.

Daniel Holmes, 28, was arrested after driving into a dead end and attempting to run from officers Wednesday evening, according to Santa Rosa police.

The incident began about 7:15 p.m. when police were notified about a possible assault happening on Kenton Court at Hearn Avenue.

Police say a witness reported that a man was hitting someone before striking them with a silver sedan and driving off. No victim was ever located, police said.

Officers searched the area and spotted the car near Hearn and Stony Point Road, which is about a mile west of the assault scene.

According to police, an officer tried to pull over the car but its driver continued driving before reaching high speeds on city streets and ignoring stop signs and traffic signals.

Police chased the suspect to Wilfred Avenue in Rohnert Park and he got out of the car after reaching the west end of the street.

He ran into a field and was taken into custody after about a half mile, police said.

Holmes was arrested on suspicion of evading and resisting police and having two warrants for his arrest.

He was in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail Thursday at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

