Ukiah man accused of throwing explosives at Covelo home

A Ukiah man is suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at an occupied Covelo home last week and then calling authorities after he was confronted by victims who found him on Highway 101 where his car broke down, officials say.

Francisco Tafolla-Rivera, 48, was arrested Oct. 12 on suspicion of attempted murder, arson and animal cruelty, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

He’s also suspected of possessing methamphetaimine and was in custody at the Mendocino County jail Monday in lieu of $250,000 bail, jail records show.

Investigators say the incident began after unspecified parties told Tafolla-Rivera to move out of a home in the 78-000 block of Mina Road in Covelo due to suspected drug use.

Tafolla-Rivera is accused of returning to the home the night of Oct. 10 and throwing numerous explosives at the building while it was occupied by 10 people: Eight adults, a 3-year-old and an infant.

The suspect was on Highway 101 when his vehicle broke down north of Willits, about 45 miles south of the home on Mina Road.

Investigators say Tafolla-Rivera was waiting for assistance when two of men from the home found him on the highway. The three men got into a fight that left Tafolla-Rivera’s vehicle damaged.

Tafolla-Rivera dialed 911 around 10:50 p.m. that night to report he had been assaulted and his life was threatened, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

CHP officers found him in the 28-000 block of North Main Street in Willits but he did not provide a description of the people who approached him on the highway.

Around 10:15 a.m. Oct. 11, one of the people in the home at the time reported the incident to authorities and explained that he and his brother confronted Tafolla-Rivera on Highway 101, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the home and found evidence of numerous Molotov cocktails and small fires, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators went to Tafolla-Rivera’s home the next day to take him into custody.

