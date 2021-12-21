Ukiah man arrested after car chase injures 2

A Ukiah man is accused of leading authorities on a pursuit that ended with a collision that injured two people early Sunday.

Dustin Blakesly, 31, was arrested about 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of Gobbi and Main streets in Ukiah, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said he fled when Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation about 25 minutes earlier at an unspecified location.

Officers said he got onto southbound Highway 101 and CHP officers joined the pursuit near Highway 175. The chase continued onto country roads and later into the city of Ukiah, according to the CHP.

Blakesly’s vehicle collided with a vehicle that had just come out of a Safeway parking lot on Gobbi.

Blakesly was arrested after trying to run from the scene, according to the CHP.

He is suspected of evading authorities and driving under the influence of alcohol. Blakesly also had warrants for his arrest related to other incidents that included driving without a valid license and domestic battery.

The other vehicle was occupied by two people who suffered injuries described as minor to moderate.

